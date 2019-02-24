Home

IN LOVING MEMORY KENYATTA ‘‘YATTA’’ J. TURNER 1973 - 1994 ‘‘Love you so much son’’ Hi Baby, it’s been 25 years since this person took you from us. I’m still trying to forgive him, but vengeance is not mine. I do hope this person see’s you every day of his life, and in his mind and thinks just how stupid he was to have done this heartless & evil act. ‘‘We have to think higher, feel deeper, life is an open hand, not a closed hand.’’ I read this somewhere and it stuck with me. I’m still remembering your kid like juicy kisses. They’re still with me, hoping to see you when it’s time. GOD’S WILL!! Love you so much, Mom ‘‘Candy’’
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 24, 2019
