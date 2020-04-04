|
Kevin Lyons passed away March 29, 2020 in Kansas City, MO surrounded by loving friends. Kevin was born September 24, 1958 in Detroit, MI. Raised in Pontiac, MI, he graduated from Pontiac Central High School in 1976. He retired from GM after 34 years of service. He was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time outside. He had a green thumb and loved animals. He is survived by his father Lawrence Lyons of Pontiac, mother Shirley Lyons of Posen, MI, sister Michelle Bauer (Alan) of Lake Orion, nephew Andrew Bauer of Lake Orion, niece Sarah Hester (John) of Clarkston, and great nieces Isabella and Olivia. Also many aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 5, 2020