age 59; of Pontiac; passed away December 31, 2019. Kevin is the beloved husband of 11 years to Catherine Shipp; loving step-father of Dionicio “ Nicho” Villa; loving grumpy of Sebastian Villa, Gabriel Villa and Beck Schmoock; brother of Kellie (Daniel) Brownheim; brother-in-law of Richard (Alice) Neaves, Edward Neaves, Victoria (Luis) Jimenez, Helen (Tony) Hernandez and the late Nancy (the late Mike) Flores; special Godfather of Marie Muenz and Ava Mitchell; loving of uncle to many nieces and nephews; and he will be greatly missed by many friends and church family. He was also preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Ilamae Shipp. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1-8pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Pontiac. A Rosary service will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 7pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Pontiac. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11am at St. Damien of Molokai Parish – St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 5, 2020