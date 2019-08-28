|
Mrs. Kimberly D. "Kimmy", age 49, passed away, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, LaSean Houston; loving daughter, Kayla Houston; siblings, Constance Sanders, Viviane Gracey and Brian Ellsworth; niece, Brittany Gracey and other relatives. Family hour 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street, with Memorial Service commencing immediately at 2 p.m. Minister Everett Bain, Officiating. Family and Friends will assemble at the funeral home 1 p.m. Saturday. There will Be No Public Viewing.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 30, 2019