Services
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
View Map
Kimberly D. "Kimmy" Houston


1969 - 2019
Kimberly D. "Kimmy" Houston Obituary
Mrs. Kimberly D. "Kimmy", age 49, passed away, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, LaSean Houston; loving daughter, Kayla Houston; siblings, Constance Sanders, Viviane Gracey and Brian Ellsworth; niece, Brittany Gracey and other relatives. Family hour 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street, with Memorial Service commencing immediately at 2 p.m. Minister Everett Bain, Officiating. Family and Friends will assemble at the funeral home 1 p.m. Saturday. There will Be No Public Viewing.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 30, 2019
