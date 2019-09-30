The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Funeral Home & Cremation Services
135 South St.
Ortonville, MI 48462
(248) 627-3412
Resources
More Obituaries for KIRBY BESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KIRBY ALLEN "AL" BESS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KIRBY ALLEN "AL" BESS Obituary
of Ortonville; died September 30, 2019. He was 71. Born March 2, 1948 in Flint, Michigan to the late Fontz and Willa Mae (nee: Polsgrove) Bess. He married Susan Barling on December 21, 1968 in Pontiac, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susan Bess; two children, Matthew Bess and Sarah (Paul) Gjelhaug. Al owned and operated Bess Bookkeeping in Ortonville since 1979. He was a 32-degree Mason and life member of the Ortonville Masonic Lodge F & AM #339 and 40 plus year member of the Ortonville Lions Club. He especially loved to golf and was a longtime member of Goodrich Country Club. He enjoyed spending his summers with Susan at Clearwater Campground and enjoyed hunting. A celebration of Al’s life will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Services will be under the auspices of the Ortonville Masonic Lodge #339 and Ortonville Lions Club. Family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heat Stays On (which he co-founded) or Leader Dogs for the Blind. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KIRBY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Village Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now