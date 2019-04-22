Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kirk Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kirk Snyder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kirk Snyder Obituary
Snyder, Kirk D., 60, of Clarkston, passed away on March 26, 2019, with his family by his side. He is survived by his son, Joe Snyder, daughter, Danielle Snyder, grandson, Elijah Stevens, mother, Frances Snyder, father Ron (Jeanette) Snyder, sisters Kim (David) Gawry, and Karen Morris, brothers Kelly Snyder, and Kevin (Terese) Snyder, his former wife Nancy Snyder, and many nieces and nephews. Kirk was a graduate of Waterford Kettering. He was a machinist at Terry Machine for 28 years, and was working for MNP Corp. until recently. Kirk loved to ride his Harley and spend time with his family, and will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of life will be held on May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Shark’s Club in Waterford. Motorcycles are highly encouraged. Arrangements by Huntoon Funeral Home, Pontiac, Michigan.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.