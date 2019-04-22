|
Snyder, Kirk D., 60, of Clarkston, passed away on March 26, 2019, with his family by his side. He is survived by his son, Joe Snyder, daughter, Danielle Snyder, grandson, Elijah Stevens, mother, Frances Snyder, father Ron (Jeanette) Snyder, sisters Kim (David) Gawry, and Karen Morris, brothers Kelly Snyder, and Kevin (Terese) Snyder, his former wife Nancy Snyder, and many nieces and nephews. Kirk was a graduate of Waterford Kettering. He was a machinist at Terry Machine for 28 years, and was working for MNP Corp. until recently. Kirk loved to ride his Harley and spend time with his family, and will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of life will be held on May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Shark’s Club in Waterford. Motorcycles are highly encouraged. Arrangements by Huntoon Funeral Home, Pontiac, Michigan.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 5, 2019