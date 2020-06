Or Copy this URL to Share

Kirklin H Hobolth went to heaven May 28, 2020, with his family at his side. He is survived by Sandra M Hobolth, wife of 64 years, and his children, Vicki Lyn (David) Schweitzer, Marki Joann Manby, and Matthew Kirk (Nan) Hobolth. He leaves 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Date of memorial service is TBD.



