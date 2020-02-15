|
|
LAN HING SETO, age 89, passed on February 9, 2020. Born in Shanghai on June 16, 1930, fled to Hong Kong via Zhu Hai and Macau after World War II, and immigrated to the United States in 1974. Throughout her years she lived in Michigan, Ohio, California, and Singapore, and returned to live in Hong Kong and Shanghai. She was the devoted wife of the late Sum Tak Seto; loving daughter of the late Wai Yu Doo and Kwok Wai Ying; caring sister of the late Wai Shou Shan; proud mother of Rose (Michael) Tam, Dominic (the late Alice) Seto, Elizabeth (Stephen) Cheung, John (LeAnn) Seto; and cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Jeffrey) Driscoll, Jessica (Matthew) MacKinnon, Anthony Tam, Katherine Seto, Christina (Eric) Lim, Ryan Cheung, Christopher (Elaina) Seto; adoring great-grandmother of Gregory and Finn Driscoll, Nathan MacKinnon. Hers was a life lived with incredible strength, steadfast perseverance, and unconditional love for her family. She will be forever missed. Visitation will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 20, 2020