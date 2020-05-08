of Pontiac; May 4, 2020; age 79; Beloved husband of the late Frances; Dear father of Lance J. (Ruth) Butler, Jr., Brian (Wendy) Butler, Laurie (David) Patton, John (Susan) Butler, and Jeffery (Heidi) Butler; Dear brother of Basil “Bob” Butler, the late Shirley James, Frank Butler, Linda Sutton, the late Mary Mosier and the late Rick Butler. Also cherished by 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mr. Butler was retired from General Motors Truck and Bus and was a member of St. Michael Parish at Damien of Molokai Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Army and Operation Desert Storm. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends Monday 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Online guest book



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store