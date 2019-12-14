|
ETTINGER, LARRY D. of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly December 13, 2019 at 78 years of age. Loving husband of Judy (nee Brown) for 56 years; dear father of Mark (Alisa Troelsen) Ettinger and Chris (Heather) Ettinger; papa of Shelby, Grace, Parker, and Claire; brother of the late Nancy (Gary) Rolls; brother in law of Rick (Ruth) Brown, Chris (Joe) Strong, Tom Brown, Bill (Barb) Brown, the late Suzanne (Mark) Shelton, Reito Brown, and Randy (Noni) Brown. Larry was a graduate of GMI with a bachelor degree in engineering. He retired from Pontiac Motor Division in 1999 with 39 years of service. Active in his community, Larry was a member and past president of the Waterford Rotary, receiving several Paul Harris Fellowship Awards; past member of the Jaycees, JCI Senator #19323; member Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club; lifetime member of NRA; and past board member of the Drayton Plains Nature Center. In all of Larry’s accomplishments, what stands out is his wit and humor; his love of tinkering and reading; loving husband, father, and papa. His easy nature and genuine smile will be dearly missed by family and friends. Funeral service will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON (8909 Dixie Hwy). Family will receive friends Wednesday 3-9 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 7 p.m., and Thursday 10 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Project Concern Int., Waterford Rotary, and Waterford Foundation for Public Education. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 15, 2019