Larry D Witsoe, of Homer Glen, IL, originally from Rochester MI, born August 3, 1937 went to be with his Lord March 13, 2020 near family in Homer Glen IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Effie Witsoe of Rochester MI, and two brothers Dennis Witsoe of New Hampshire and Gilroy Witsoe of Arizona. Larry leaves behind his sister Glendis Witsoe and four children, Pam Ackerman, David Witsoe, Lara Cosenza and Aaron Witsoe. He also leaves behind 10 grandchildren. Although his roots began in Rochester MI, Larry ventured out to Connecticut and eventually to Illinois where he and Karin Witsoe (nee Schuldt) settled down to raise their four children. Larry continued his involvement with the Lutheran Church after being raised at St John Lutheran Church in Rochester MI, and served in many capacities over the years until he could no longer do so physically. Services will be held at Pixley Funeral Home on Saturday April 25, 2020, beginning with a wake at 9:30am, Funeral service at 10:30am, followed by a Gravesite Service at Mount Avon Cemetery, where Larry will be laid to rest next to his parents. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association in Larry’s name at the link below. Pixley Funeral Home - 322 W University Dr. Rochester, MI 48307 Mount Avon Cemetery – 400 6th Street Rochester MI 48307. DONATE HERE: https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial?s_src=WWP191101LW001M001CC&s_subsrc=FC002EVER
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 29, 2020