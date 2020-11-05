Larry Kenneth Aagesen, age 78, of Pinckney, Michigan, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Larry was born on September 1, 1942 in Flint, Michigan to parents Kenneth and Clara (Goodman) Aagesen and was raised in Grand Blanc, Michigan with his younger sister, Carole. After graduating from Grand Blanc High School, Larry attended Michigan State University and received a bachelor’s degree in geology. He relocated to the Ann Arbor area after being accepted to the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. Following graduation and post-graduate training, Larry began his orthodontics practice in the Rochester and Bad Axe areas. While practicing, Larry also published articles in professional orthodontics journals and received a U.S. patent for an orthodontic appliance of his invention. In the community, Larry was a member of Rotary International and Christ Church Cranbrook. After retirement, Larry enjoyed spending time at his home in Rochester until moving to Pinckney to be closer to his family on Portage Lake. In his spare time, Larry enjoying fishing, skiing, travel, and watching sports, especially University of Michigan football. However, his greatest joy came from the bond of friendship he shared with his children and watching his grandchildren grow while spending time with them. Larry will be missed deeply by his children, Leisa Klein, Larry (Melissa) Aagesen Jr., and Matthew (Andrea) Aagesen; his grandchildren, Alix Klein, Nicholas Aagesen, Payton, Ella, and Charlotte Aagesen; his sister, Carole (Tom) Cuthbertson; and his nephew and niece, Jeff (Karen) Cuthbertson and Lynn Nowicki. In honor of Larry’s wishes, private cremation services have taken place. A memorial service in celebration of Larry’s life will be held in Rochester in springtime at a date to be determined. Please email Larry Jr. at larryaagesen2008@u.northwestern.edu if you are interested in receiving details when they become available.



