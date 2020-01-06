|
|
of White Lake; January 3, 2020; age 68; Loving husband of Barbara Peterson Scheib; Dear father of Stacie (Tad) Rose; Brother of Linda (Dan) Penrod, Theresa (Rick) Hazard, Debra (John) Lee, Dianne (Frank) Blenman and Chris (Tami) Peterson. Also cherished by four grandchildren. Larry worked at Culligan Water for over 50 years. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Officiating Pastor Rob Bentz. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Friday 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment White Lake Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Oxford Kid’s Foundation. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 7, 2020