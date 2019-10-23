|
|
Larry (Dr. Ryan, Doc, Monsignor) Ryan, age 85, entered into eternal peace at home, Las Vegas, NV., October 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sheila, two sons, James Ryan (Lori), Eric Ryan (Janet), one daughter, Stacey Beane, five grandchildren, Noah, Gabrielle, Emily, Simone and Summer, two sisters-in-law, Debbie (Jasper) Cunningham, Stania Teasley and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by parents, Marion and James Ryan, sisters, Helen McManamy (Howard), Frances Long (Dave), brother, Jack Ryan, JoAn Crippen Ryan, and dog Sam. Larry was an Air Force veteran, Ford Motor Retiree and former owner of Ryan’s Decorating Shop in Union Lake, MI. After retiring He and Sheila moved to Nevada in 1999. Memorial Services will be held November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Advent United Methodist Church, 3460 N. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89130. LaPaloma Funeral Services, 5450 Stephanie St., Las Vegas, NV 89122
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 27, 2019