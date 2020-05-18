SURRATT, LARRY RANDOLPH, age 86, of Madison Heights, Michigan, passed away on April 13, 2020. He married Elaine Ann Bloedel May 30, 1959. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister, Ramona Sue Allison. He was the dear father of Lawrence (the late Deborah), Raymond, Glen (Debra), Carl (Martha), Renee (Chad) Edwards and Marie. Loving grandfather of Cathy, Brian, Julia and Erica. Larry was a member of St. Vincent Ferrer in Madison Heights. He was a Navy veteran having served in the Korean War. He truly enjoyed fishing with family and friends. He was laid to rest in Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly next to his beloved wife on April 20, 2020.



