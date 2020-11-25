1/1
Larry W. PERRY Sr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Ortonville; passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 23, 2020; age 73; preceded in death by his wife Edna Mae; Loving father of Larry W. (Wendy) Perry Jr. & Randy (Susanne) Perry. Loving step father of Marie Bailey and Matthew (Jeanne) Koskela. Proud grandfather of Josef, Jacob, Daniel, Elizabeth, Madeline, Ryan and Nicolas. Dear brother of Ed (late Janice) and Tim (Debbie) Perry. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Larry was a highly decorated U.S. Marine Vietnam veteran. He retired from General Motors as an electrical engineer. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday 3-8 pm. Private Funeral Service Monday 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. For your safety, health department requires masks/ maximum 25 people at a time. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved