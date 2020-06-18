Laura Dugall Cohorst
Laura Dugall Cohorst, age 81, of Port Sanilac, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at home (in the house her father built) in the loving care of her family as were her wishes.She was born Oct. 3, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to Mary and Albert Cornell, and was the oldest of four children. Laura was the beloved wife of Larry Cohorst for almost 19 years. She was preceded in death by husbands Dean Boitnott and Richard Dugall. She was a loving mother of five: Linda (Frank) Casenhiser, David (Diana) Dugall, Richard (Jeanette) Dugall, Deborah (Ernest) Oyer, and Joseph (Wendy) Dugall. She is also survived by two step children: Meichelle (Richard) Hoyt and Edward (Dale) Hartsfield. And was preceded in death by stepson Larry “Skip” (Sandy) Cohorst. She also leaves to cherish her memory: 7 grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren; and one step great granddaughter. Laura retired after 25 years as a bus driver for Walled Lake Schools. She was a blessing to many people. Condolences can be shared and a full obituary can be found at

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Oh Laura, I'm sure you are making tarts and playing cards up in heaven, we will miss you much. Our deepest sympathy to Larry and your family
carl schmitt
Friend
