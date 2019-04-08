The Oakland Press Obituaries
LAURALEE ANN DANIELS

LAURALEE ANN DANIELS Obituary
Daniels, Lauralee Ann (nee Keillor); of White Lake; April 6, 2019; age 71; Loving mother of Christopher (Valerie) Gaul, Ryan (Jennifer) Gaul and Lee (Laura) Gaul; Dear daughter of the late Hugh and Viola Keillor; Devoted grandmother of Catherine, Benjamin and Zoe; and dear friend to so many. She left this world peacefully for her final rest, surrounded by family and friends, in the firm conviction of God’s salvation and His promise of everlasting life and peace. Services will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019, 11 a.m. at Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lk. Rd., Waterford. The family will receive friends at funeral home Thursday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment Victoria Memorial Gardens, Windsor, Ontario. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 9, 2019
