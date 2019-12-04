The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Laurie Sorensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie Ann Sorensen

Laurie Ann Sorensen Obituary
Sorensen, Laurie Ann, Rochester Hills, passed away December 2, 2019 at the age of 64. Loving wife of Robert Sorensen, dear mother of Robert Sorensen, Emily (Ryan) Victory and Andrew (Theresa) Sorensen. Beloved daughter of Patricia and the late Thomas Byrnes, cherished grandmother of Brayden, Ava and Erik. Sister of Cindy (Bradley) Sorensen, Barbara Yancy, Tracy (Peter) Cooney and Timothy Byrnes. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 for 6-9 pm at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Memorials in Laurie’s name may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Michigan Humane Society. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 5, 2019
