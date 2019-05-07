The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SPARKS GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME (LAKE ORION)
111 East Flint Street
Lake Orion, MI 48362
248-693-8336
Resources
More Obituaries for Laurie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laurie Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laurie Johnson Obituary
of Lake Orion and Winter Garden, Florida; age 68; passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Laurie is the beloved wife of Jerry Johnson; loving daughter of Dallas and Particia Ratledge; and loving mother of Scott (Maggie) Wade, Kendra Eichbrecht, James (Lydia) Eichbrecht, Scott Johnson, Ann Marie (Terry) Montgomery and James (Amy) Johnson. Loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-7pm and Friday from 11am-1pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SPARKS GRIFFIN FUNERAL HOME (LAKE ORION)
Download Now