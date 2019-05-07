|
|
of Lake Orion and Winter Garden, Florida; age 68; passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Laurie is the beloved wife of Jerry Johnson; loving daughter of Dallas and Particia Ratledge; and loving mother of Scott (Maggie) Wade, Kendra Eichbrecht, James (Lydia) Eichbrecht, Scott Johnson, Ann Marie (Terry) Montgomery and James (Amy) Johnson. Loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4-7pm and Friday from 11am-1pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 8, 2019