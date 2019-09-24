Home

Laurinda E. Miller

MILLER, LAURINDA E., of Pontiac, went to be with the Lord, September 23, 2019 at 93 years of age. Loving wife of the late Harold; beloved mother of the late Carole Myre, Brenda (Mike) Yater, the late Dennis Miller, Mike Miller, Penny (Rob) Gwinn, Dale (Jay Anne Burgdorf) Miller, Jody Gibson, and Brian (Tina) Miller; grandmother of 15; great grandmother of 23; great great grandmother of 5; sister of Sharon Fox; preceded in death by 6 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Laurinda was a loving mother who cherished her church, and loved her music, especially a good polka. She enjoyed cooking, baking, water aerobics, and rarely missed a Pistons or Tiger game. She will be dearly missed by her loving family. Funeral service, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME- WATERFORD. Burial follows Perry Mt. Park Cemetery, Pontiac. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 25, 2019
