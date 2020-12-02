1/1
Lawrence D. LOVEJOY
1948 - 2020
of Stanwood; passed away December 1, 2020; age 72. Preceded in death by his parents Margaret Joyce and Frank Lovejoy, siblings Margaret “Pam” (Robert) Hutchinson, Timothy (Vicky) and William Lovejoy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Larry retired from General Motors after 40 years of service. He was proud to serve in the United States Army. He was an active member of the Mecosta VFW. Funeral Service with Military Honors Saturday, December 5th at 3 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Friends may visit Saturday 1 pm until time of the Service. Private Inurnment Lakeview Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
DEC
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
