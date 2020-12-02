On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Lawrence (Larry) Gleneski, of Clarkston, MI, passed away at the age of 53. Larry was born on April 14, 1967 in Detroit, MI to Donald P. and Arlene Gleneski. He graduated from Wayne State University with a MET degree. He was employed as a Quality Engineer at Bruss North America in Russell Springs, KY. Larry was an active member of Clarkston Community Church. His took great pride in belonging to the church’s Men’s Group, Life Group, and Celebrate Recovery. He always wanted to help someone who was in need. He traveled to Montana to carry out mission work and service projects. He loved sports; he played football, baseball, and coached young athletes. Larry was preceded in death by his father Donald P., and his brother Paul. He is survived by his mother, Arlene Gleneski of Clinton Township, MI., his two brothers, Donald L. (Nancy) Gleneski of Orange Park, FL and Peter Gleneski of Canton, MI and his sister Crystal Gleneski of Clinton Township, MI. He was an uncle to Meggan, Donnie, Holly, Nathan and Bennett, and had numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Clarkston Community Church, 6300 Clarkston Rd., Clarkston, MI, 48346 at 11:00 A.M. The service will also be streamed online via Facebook or YouTube (search for Clarkston Community Church). Inurnment will be held Monday, December7, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, MI with a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to contribute to the service is asked to donate to the “Men’s Group” at Clarkston Community Church. Donations will be used to defer costs to carry on the mission work and service projects that meant so much to Larry. Checks can be mailed to: Men’s Group, c/o Clarkston Community Church, 6300 Clarkston Rd., Clarkston, MI, 48346. If you prefer to donate electronically you may donate at https://www.clarkstoncchurch.com/give
.