WALKER, LAWRENCE W. “LARRY” of Waterford, passed away October 8, 2019 at 63 years of age. Loving husband of Donna for 24 years; father of Nicholas Walker; step father of Heather (James) Moore and Elizabeth (Tim) Snyder; grandfather of Colin, Madeline, Samantha, Maxwell, and Jamie; brother of Carl (Sandy) Walker, Joan (Paul) Hoffman, Sue Walker, Mark (Connie) Walker, and Tommy (Val) Walker. Larry was a veteran of US Army and retired from GM in 2007 after 30 years of service. Larry was a true outdoorsman; bow hunting, fishing, boating, ice fishing. A down to earth guy, he loved home cooking, only crispy cookies, mowing with his lawn tractor with a beer. Stylish in his baseball cap he never missed a hockey or baseball game or any sporting event. He knew the ins and outs of every game. His smile and presence will be dearly missed by family and friends. Funeral service will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Sunday 3-8 p.m. To post a condolence, visit:
