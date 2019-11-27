The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Carroll May

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Carroll May Obituary
MAY, LEE CARROLL of Waterford, passed away November 26, 2019 at 86 years of age. Born December 17, 1932 in Rochester, Michigan, son of the late Edwin and Gertrude May; beloved husband of the late Nancy for many years; cherished father of Leslie (John) Farrell, David (Nancy) May, the late Daniel May, Kelli Tippett and Kenneth (Lauree) May; proud grandfather of 15; great grandfather of 20. Lee is preceded in death by his siblings; Virginia Lind, Francis May, Chrystal Grant, Gordon May, Elaine Knisley and Kenneth May. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Kindly keep Lee and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. To post a condolence please visit;
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -