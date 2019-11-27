|
|
MAY, LEE CARROLL of Waterford, passed away November 26, 2019 at 86 years of age. Born December 17, 1932 in Rochester, Michigan, son of the late Edwin and Gertrude May; beloved husband of the late Nancy for many years; cherished father of Leslie (John) Farrell, David (Nancy) May, the late Daniel May, Kelli Tippett and Kenneth (Lauree) May; proud grandfather of 15; great grandfather of 20. Lee is preceded in death by his siblings; Virginia Lind, Francis May, Chrystal Grant, Gordon May, Elaine Knisley and Kenneth May. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD. Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Kindly keep Lee and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. To post a condolence please visit;
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 1, 2019