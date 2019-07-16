|
Thompson, Lee H. passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 while living at Sandyside Senior Living in White Lake, Michigan. Preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Virginia Thompson, and his son, Scott Lee Thompson. He is survived by his daughter, Brooke Wilkerson (Greg) of Ocala, FL; grandson, Jeffrey Thompson of Ortonville, Mi; daughter-in-law, Pamela Thompson of Ortonville, MI; and sister, Diane Fisher of White Lake, MI. His determination as a young man to become a pilot landed him a job as a GM corporate pilot until his retirementt. He spent his retirement years In Port Austin, MI flying, hunting, fishing, boating, and having coffee with his buds at Walt’s in Caseville.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 21, 2019