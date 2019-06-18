The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Lee Ritchie Obituary
RITCHIE, H. LEE of Waterford, passed away June 17, 2019 at 81 years of age. Dear wife of the late Gerry for 30 years; cherished mother of Paul (JoAnne) North, Jr., Tracy (Tim) Collins, Kirk North, the late Gerry Ritchie Jr., and Dawn Preston; grandmother of Melissa (Joshua), Toby (Jenna), Jennifer (Chris), Sarah (Julian), Chelsea, Colton, Zachary, Whitley, Kylie (Ted), Tyler, Brendan, and Heather; great grandmother of 7; sister of Barbara Nowak, Kathy (Barry) Sobczak, William (Cathy) Osburn, and David (Jan) Osburn; mother in law of Alfred (Gwenlyn) Smith. Lee retired from Williams International with over 20 years of service. She was a long time member of Auburn Hills Church of Christ and a member of the Red Hats. In her spare time she enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and most importantly time with her family. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Burial follows at Cadillac Memorial Gardens, Clinton Twp. The family will receive friends Wednesday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice or Michigan Christian Youth Camp. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on June 19, 2019
