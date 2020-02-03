The Oakland Press Obituaries
LEE W. MACCANI Obituary
of Commerce Township; February 2, 2020; age 85; Loving husband of Mary (Pellow), and the late June; Dear father of Carrie (James) Davis, Michael (Phoebe) Maccani; Step-father of Michael (Mary) Hassett, Bill (Kathy) Hassett, Marjorie (Jonny) Lemback, Joseph (Chrys) Hassett and Catherine Hassett; Brother of James (Marti) Maccani and Judith Martin. Also cherished by 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Mr. Maccani was retired from General Motors E.D.S., after 40 years of service. The last four years he worked at G.M. World of Motion EPCOT at Disney World. He was an alumni of Michigan State University and was a season ticket holder for several sports since 1956. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorials may be made to the M.S.U. Marching Band. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 4, 2020
