of Davisburg; passed away April 24, 2019; age 72. Loving husband of Sharon for 45 years. Beloved dad of Richard Guerin, Karie White and Kevin (Tammy) Guerin. Proud grandpa of Jackie, Danny, Melyssa, Nathan and Ava. Cherished great grandpa of Jennessa. Dear brother of Linda (Bill) Keffer, Shirley (late Les) Goschke and Lois (Tom) Kaatz. Leigh retired from General Motors after 32 years of service. He was proud to have served in the United States Air Force. Leigh enjoyed country dancing with his wife, classic car shows and spending time with family. Friends may visit Sunday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Monday 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com ??
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 26, 2019