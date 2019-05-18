The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
LEILA INNIS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for LEILA INNIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEILA M. (Schoen) INNIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LEILA M. (Schoen) INNIS Obituary
of Clarkston; passed away May 17, 2019, 22 years to the day that her husband Bill passed away; age 86; dear mother of Cheryl (Randy) French, Gail (Karen Pacer) Innis, Margaret Innis Thompson & Bill (Jeanne) Innis; grandma of Carrie (Justin) Coundjeris, Matt (Jenny) Phillips & Jon French; great grandma of Cassandra & Calissa; sister of Gene (late Velma) Schoen; also survived by many nieces, nephews & friends. Lee was an active member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston and retired as manager of EZ-Duz-It Laundromat & Drycleaners. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 3:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Thursday 10am at Calvary Lutheran Church, Clarkston. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church or Canterbury on the Lake for the rehab center. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now