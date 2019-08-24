The Oakland Press Obituaries
More Obituaries for LENA LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LENA M. LEWIS

LENA M. LEWIS Obituary
of Waterford; August 23, 2019; age 88; Dear wife of the late James T. Lewis, Sr. for 68 years; Loving mother of Gay Heppner, the late James T. Lewis, Jr., and Jon Timothy Lewis; Beloved grandmother of Tracey (Mike) Ayotte, Nicole Hackman and Brandon (Melissa) Lewis; Great granny of Kyle, Katlynn, Trevor, Wyatt, Dylan, Audrey, and Avatt. Sister in law of Nancy Chatterton and Jerry Lewis; Also cherished by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Bulah Chufar, brother Frank Chufar, sister Neva Howard and son in law Jeffrey Heppner; Mrs. Lewis was employed with the Waterford Township School District. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grand babies. She also loved to visit Las Vegas. No service will be held. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 25, 2019
