|
|
Sullivan-Jacobites, Lena, R. “Peggy” of Clarkston formerly of Drayton Plains, passed away August 25, 2019 at 90 years of age. Born on December 13, 1928 in Hatton Twp. Michigan, daughter to the late Delvin and Anna Green. Beloved wife of the late Howard B. Sullivan and the late Frederick Jacobites; loving mother of Patricia (Olav) Haaseth, Gary (Dawn) Sullivan, Larry Sullivan, the late Judith Beard and the late Michael Sullivan; cherished grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 14. Also survived by her sister in law Inez Green and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister. Peggy enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday August 29, 2019, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw Rd. Waterford). To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 27, 2019