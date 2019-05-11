|
of Waterford; May 9, 2019; age 95; Beloved wife of the late Bernard; Loving mother of Joseph Neussendorfer (Danny Wilson), Linda Kay Neussendorfer and Jeanne Marie (David) Ladd; Dear sister of Lela Drozdowski; Loving grandmother of Jason (Carla) Ladd; Great-grandmother of Kimber and Keller. Mrs. Neussendorfer was retired from General Motors Pontiac Motor Division and was a member of St. Perpetua Catholic Church. She was a member of the Waterford Senior Center, the Tideview Association in Ellenton, Florida and the U.A.W. Local #653. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Officiating Father Jack H. Baker. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the , Canterbury on the Lake, or to Henry Ford Hospice. The family would like to thank Canterbury on the Lake and Henry Ford Hospice for their loving care. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on May 12, 2019