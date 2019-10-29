|
|
Lenore Annette Hoelaars. Age 55. October 8, 1964 - October 27, 2019. Born in Detroit at Henry Ford Hospital. Lenore attended Royal Oak Public Schools and graduated from Dondero High School in 1982. She went to Oakland Community College and studied art and photography. Lenore worked at many restaurants and bakeries. She enjoyed singing in the choir and helping in the kitchen for fish fries at First United Methodist Church of Royal Oak. Vacationing on Manitoulin Island with family was an especially fond memory. Lenore is survived by her daughter Jodi Louise Hoelaars-Jordano, mother Joan Hoelaars, sisters Lynn Hoelaars Popa and Lisa Hoelaars (Patrick Costigan). Also survived by close friends Joan Balogh and Patricia Schramm and their families. Memorial service Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Royal Oak. Memorials appreciated to a nature conservancy or First United Methodist Church, 320 W Seventh Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067. Share your memories at
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 30, 2019