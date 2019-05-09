The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
268 N. Perry St.
Pontiac, MI 48342
(248) 758-1913
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo BOWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo DeVaughn BOWMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leo DeVaughn BOWMAN Obituary
BOWMAN, Mr. Leo DeVaughn - 47, passed away Sunday May 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital. Family 10:30AM Tuesday May 14, Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 351 Prospect Street, with funeral service commencing immediately at 11:00AM. Pastor Derrick S. McDonald, officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:30AM Tuesday. Mr. Bowman will lie in state of the Chapel Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, and may be viewed from 1-8:00PM Monday. The family will be present from 1-3PM and 6-8PM Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home of Pontiac
Download Now