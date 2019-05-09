|
|
BOWMAN, Mr. Leo DeVaughn - 47, passed away Sunday May 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital. Family 10:30AM Tuesday May 14, Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, 351 Prospect Street, with funeral service commencing immediately at 11:00AM. Pastor Derrick S. McDonald, officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:30AM Tuesday. Mr. Bowman will lie in state of the Chapel Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, and may be viewed from 1-8:00PM Monday. The family will be present from 1-3PM and 6-8PM Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 12, 2019