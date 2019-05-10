Home

AMMAN, LEO F. of Pontiac; passed away Nov. 28, 2018 at the Genesys Regional Medical CTR after a lengthy illness. He was 74 years old. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Bernard and LeMoyne Amman, brother Jerry Amman and brother-in-law Fred Kravetz. He is survived by his brother Paul (June) Amman, sisters Bernadette (Chuck) Treece and Cathy Kravetz. Best friend Jim Sluka and wonder dog Abby. Plus many loving nieces and nephews. Leo spent many years volunteering for the Lakeland Athletic Assoc. as a football coach and a baseball ref. Also spent many years mentoring young men in the Boy Scouts. His biggest pride was his yard. He planted many flowers making the area beautiful. He received many beautification awards from the City of Pontiac. There will be a Memorial held on Wednesday, May 15th at Noon at the Great Lakes National Cemetery on Belford Rd. in Holly.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 12, 2019
