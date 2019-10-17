|
of Waterford; October 17, 2019; age 91; Loving husband of Elaine; Beloved father of Dale (Jo) Klopcic, John (Colleen) Klopcic and the late Cynthia (Chuck) Dodgers; Dear brother of Betty May Klopcic; Cherished grandfather of Anthony, Allison, Andrew, Jake, Alex, Elliot, Ruby, Evan, and Trevor; Dear great-grandfather of Eleanor, Theodore, and Lilliana. Mr. Klopcic was the General Manager of Don Lee Distributors and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a proud and active member of Saint Stephen Lutheran Church. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Stephen Lutheran Church, 3795 Sashabaw Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the Church on Monday 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Acacia Park Cemetery on Tuesday. Memorials may be made or the Parkinson’s Foundation. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 18, 2019