Leo John Gleeson
Leo John Gleeson, age 88, of Waterford, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday August 12, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 30, 1931 to Clarence and Alice Gleeson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. John was a successful contractor and carried a longtime alliance with the Masonry Institute of Michigan and the Mason Contractors Association. He was a dedicated Grand Knight to the Knights of Columbus, beloved member of the Oakland County Boat Club, Benevolent & Protective Order of the Elks, and the American Legion. He enjoyed spending time singing his heart out with his adoring family and his many friends. John will best be remembered by his noble, gracious, congenial presence. Beloved husband of the late Alice Gleeson who preceded him in death on August 13, 2019. Loving father of Janell Gilardone, Carrie Lytle (Jon), Mary Gleeson-Meade (Charlie) and the late John L. Gleeson; proud grandfather of Sophia, Ben, Erin, Jackie and Charlie II. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held at St. Benedict Church in Waterford. He will be interred at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield. Memorial Donations may be made to Cardinal Hospice of Oxford. to share a memory with the family. To share a memory, please visit www.eltonblackandsonwhitelake.com.

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
1233 Union Lake Road
White Lake, MI 48386
2483637135
