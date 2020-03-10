The Oakland Press Obituaries
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
Leo John L. Holmes Obituary
HOLMES, LEO JOHN L, age 91, of Davisburg, formerly of Pontiac passed away March 9, 2020; parents Oliver and Sybil Holmes; husband of the late Opal for 35 years and the late Dorothy for 27 years; Loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother to many. Leo proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from GM. Funeral service Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Visitation, Friday, from 5-8 PM. To leave a condolence please visit;
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 11, 2020
