Rickman, Leo, born on August 8, 1927 in Dalton, Arkansas, to the late Leo and Ruby Rickman, passed away at 91 on February 16, 2019, in Hemet, California. From 1945 to 1946, Leo proudly served in the Navy in World War II. He also proudly served in the Army in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. A dedicated co-owner at Inter-Lakes Steel Products in Highland Michigan until retirement in the early 1990s. Leo was the beloved husband of Willa W. Rickman for 65 years. Preceded in death by his sister, Lillian Claude, Leo is survived by his daughters, Jane Dare, and Michelle Rickman; grandchildren, Casey McGirt and Adam Stone-Dare; great grandchild, Katelyn McGirt; and nephew Rick Claude. Leo’s kindness and generosity will be missed.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 21, 2019