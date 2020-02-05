|
|
Leola Marleane Bolton, 96, of Auburn Hills, MI, passed away January 19, 2020. She was born in Elk River, Minnesota on October 12, 1923 and was the daughter of Roy Burton Johnson and Cassie (Thomas) Johnson Irwin. Prior to her divorce in 1986 she was married to Roy Ray Bolton for 41 years and together they raised ten children. She worked for Studebaker, Pontiac Motors, and retired from GM in 1982, as Department Head of IBM Key Punch Operators. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary in Harrison, MI and had a passion for family, friends, playing cards, and popcorn. She was preceded in death by Roy Johnson (father), Cassie Irwin (mother), Thomas Irwin (stepfather), Roy Bolton (husband), her sisters Wilma Yeargan and Beulah Ross and stepsisters Rosalie and Virginia. She is survived by a loving family: Roy “Jr.” Burton (Jayne) Bolton of Burt, MI; Marleane Kay (Randell) Herr of Rochester Hills, MI; Dennis Ray (Deborah) Bolton of Auburn Hills, MI; Karen Sue Bolton (Mary Duvall) of Harrison, MI; William “Butch” Harrison (Mida) Bolton of Auburn Hills, MI; Terry Lee Bolton of Harrison, MI; Ralph Thomas (Carolyn) Bolton of Webberville, MI; Cheryl Ann (Thomas) Scherlinck of Wildwood, MO; Caroline “Pixie” May (Mark) Torroll of Tempe, AZ; John Irwin (Sherri) Bolton of Auburn Hills, MI, dogs Freckles and Phin; beloved sisters Maxine Ames and Frances (Robert) Bolton; 22 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and all the special people she adopted. A celebration of life will be held on February 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christian Memorial Gardens West Chapel located at 521 East Hamlin Road, Rochester Hills, MI. Leola and Roy will be laid to rest immediately following. A luncheon is planned at River Crest Banquet Center in Rochester Hills, MI from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association or the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Additional information can be found at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 9, 2020