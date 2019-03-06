The Oakland Press Obituaries
LEONA HUTTENHOWER

LEONA HUTTENHOWER Obituary
HUTTENHOWER, LEONA passed away on March 5, 2019. Born in Sulphur Rock, Arkansas May 25, 1930. Married Ralph Huttenhower on September 9, 1969. Leona retired from Thomas Die and Stamping in June 1995. Leona loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by husband Ralph Huttenhower, brothers Bill Davis, Ray Davis, and John Davis; sisters Ann Barton, Juanita Brannan and Diane Davis. Leona is survived by her sisters Mary Reese of Arkansas, Betty Courtney of Michigan and Marie Johnson of Tenessee. Leona has 19 nieces and nephews, several great nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Leona’s Life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Interment Perry Mt. Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to McLaren Hospice.To send a private condolence to the family visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 7, 2019
