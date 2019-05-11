The Oakland Press Obituaries
Leona Trainer
Leona "Pauline" Trainer

Leona "Pauline" Trainer Obituary
May 9, 2019; age 91. On this day the Angels came and took our mother to a peaceful place to be with her beloved husband Al Trainer, Jr. of 55 years and all her loved ones that preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving and grateful children: Pamela (Dwight) Wehofer, Alfred R. Trainer III, Kim (Damon) Williams, Craig (Cathy) Trainer, Brad Trainer, Drew (Kendra) and Erin (Mark) Lynch and daughter in law Judy Trainer; 18 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Also survived by “Benny” her faithful and loving companion. Pauline enjoyed her time on the lake fishing and relaxing. She loved to bake and work in the garden. Friends may visit Tuesday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Wednesday 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to or the . Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on May 12, 2019
