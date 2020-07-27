1/1
Leonard Edward Lada
Leonard Edward Lada, age 85, of Alma, formerly of Ferndale, passed away Saturday July 25, 2020. Leonard was born January 26, 1935 in PA., the son of Frank and Victoria (Slabinski) Lada. He graduated from St. Fredericks High School in Pontiac with the class of 1953. Leonard married Charlene Pobe on September 14, 1957 in Ferndale. He worked for General Motors in Pontiac. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son and grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Belvidere Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Leonard’s full obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
