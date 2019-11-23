The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Leonard Matusko
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Daniel Catholic Church
Clarkston, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Daniel Catholic Church
Clarkston, MI
More Obituaries for Leonard Matusko
Leonard P. Matusko Obituary
MATUSKO, Leonard P.; of Clarkston formerly of Detroit; passed away Nov. 21, 2019; age 75; husband of Cynthia for 49 yrs.; brother of Ed (Jean) Matusko; uncle of Elise Matusko and Lauren (George) Walsh; brother in law of Illene Lipski. Len served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and retired from KUKA as a tool designer supervisor. He will be missed by his Irish Terriers: Maizy & Maxter. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Monday 3-8 p.m. with a scripture service at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 a.m. at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with visiting at the church at 10:00am. Private interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to Manresa Jesuit Retreat House or Boys Town. Online guestbook:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 24, 2019
