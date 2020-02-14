The Oakland Press Obituaries
of Waterford; February 12, 2020; age 71; Beloved husband and soulmate of the late Mary Gardenia Day; Beloved father of Chris (Christie) Day, Sheryl (Dennis) Tater, Deborah (Steven) Dworack, Christopher Bommarito, the late Lester “L.J.” Day and the late Crystal Day; Dear brother of Linda Day; Beloved grandfather of Brittany, Lester Jr., Jessica, Stephanie, Andrew, Jacob, Lucas, Aubri and Ashley; Also cherished by three great-grandchildren. Mr. Day was retired from General Motors Truck and Bus. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 16, 2020
