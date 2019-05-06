|
|
Ashby, Lila Ruth, 94, of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Rochester Hills, MI, died Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was born June 20, 1924 in Troy to parents Charles and Alice (Guy) Martell. Lila married Lawrence Ashby on January 20, 1945 in Troy. Mrs. Ashby was a secretary for Avondale and Troy Schools, retiring in 1984 after 30 years. In her day, Lila enjoyed traveling and dancing. She always loved family activities. Lila is survived by her children: Patricia (James) Periso of Lapeer, James (Jacqueline Anderson) Ashby of Bellingham, WA; grandchildren: Scott (Michon) Periso, Dana (John) Smith, Kathryn (David) Procunier, Jaime (Jen) Ashander, Liam (Becca) Ashander and Kellen (Anne) Ashander; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lawrence, brothers: Keith and Wilber Martell, granddaughter: Charly Rose. Her visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Muir Brothers Funeral Home, Lapeer. Lila’s funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday May 10, 2019 at Muirs, officiated by Pastor Joel Caminiti. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Lapeer. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences and memories may be left at
Published in The Oakland Press on May 7, 2019