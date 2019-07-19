|
|
Lilias E. (nee Rivard) Hanrahan of Rochester Hills passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born in Detroit on August 19, 1921 to her parents Gilbert and Grace Rivard. She married her husband John Hanrahan on October 5, 1944. She is survived by her children Karen (Frank) Beckmann, Kathy (Joel) Burgio, Colleen (Ted) Bieganski, and her daughter in law Eileen Hanrahan. She is predeceased by her husband John Hanrahan, and her son Kevin Hanrahan, husband to Eileen. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jon, Tori, Kristin, Aubrey and Quinn; her great grandchildren Pierson, Brooks and Sawyer. As well as many nieces and nephews in the local area and in Grand Rapids. Lilias was an avid golfer and member of the Sunshine Gals golf league at Sunnybrook for more then 50 years. In Lilias's memory donations to Dutton Farm in Oakland Township would be greatly appreciated. Donations can be made online at:
Published in The Oakland Press on July 21, 2019