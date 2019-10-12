|
of Waterford; October 11, 2019; age 97; Beloved wife of the late Hugh; Loving mother of Robert (Beverly) Denyes, Donald (Nancy) Denyes, Diane (George) Boze and James (Dawn) Denyes. Also cherished by 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Denyes was a long time member of Central United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment White Chapel Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice Care. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 13, 2019