The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN DENYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN R. DENYES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN R. DENYES Obituary
of Waterford; October 11, 2019; age 97; Beloved wife of the late Hugh; Loving mother of Robert (Beverly) Denyes, Donald (Nancy) Denyes, Diane (George) Boze and James (Dawn) Denyes. Also cherished by 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Denyes was a long time member of Central United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment White Chapel Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospice Care. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now