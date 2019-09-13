|
|
of Spring Hill, Florida; born May 24, 1933 in Cubage, Kentucky and passed away April 23, 2019; Dear wife of Ronald Passmore and the late Glenn Weaver; Loving mother of Richard Weaver, Ronnie (Michelle) Weaver, Kirk (Nancy) Passmore, David (Jan) Passmore, Mark (Lou) Passmore, Karie (Bob) Romanski and Rocky (Karen) Passmore; Dear sister of Pearla, Arthur, the late Luther and the late Audrey; Also cherished by 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Memorials may be made to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 15, 2019